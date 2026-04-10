India revisits 2026-27 tax target of ₹44L/cr amid global tensions

Corporate tax collections may miss ₹61,000cr

Corporate tax collections could fall short by ₹61,000 crore if oil prices stay high, putting pressure on the budget.

Slower hiring and weak wage growth are also making it harder to meet personal income tax goals.

On the flip side, while inflation might help indirect taxes a bit, GST and customs revenues are looking uncertain due to trade slowdowns and higher costs.

The government's keeping a close eye as it figures out its next move.