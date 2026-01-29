India rolls out 15% subsidy for lithium and nickel plants
India is set to offer a 15% capital subsidy for new lithium and nickel processing plants starting April 2026, hoping to boost local production and cut dependence on China.
To qualify, projects need to meet minimum capacity targets—30,000 tons for lithium and 50,000 tons for nickel—with incentives available for five years and subsidies capped at 40% of annual net sales turnover for lithium processing plants and 25% for nickel plants.
Why does it matter?
This move is part of India's bigger push to secure key minerals needed for batteries and clean energy tech—think electric vehicles and renewable power.
The plan ties in with recycling and circular-economy measures aiming to recover more metals from old devices.
Industry voices are also calling out the need for smoother rules, better R&D support, and fair tariffs so India can hit its ambitious clean energy goals by 2030.