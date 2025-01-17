What's the story

Imagine a world where your daily commute costs less than a cup of chai!

India just made it possible with a groundbreaking bicycle loan initiative, offering INR 3,000 loans to help more citizens pedal their way to affordable, eco-friendly transportation.

This first-of-its-kind program is set to shift gears on climate change, boost mobility, and empower low-income families nationwide.

It's not just about bikes; it's about giving millions a smoother ride toward a sustainable future.