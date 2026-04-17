India's 10-year government bond yield 6.9% ahead of ₹32,000cr auction
Business
India's 10-year government bond yield ticked up to 6.9% this week, just as everyone's watching a major bond auction set for Friday.
The government plans to sell ₹32,000 crore in bonds, ₹21,000 crore maturing in 2031, and ₹11,000 crore due in 2065, making investors a bit cautious ahead of the event.
RBI ₹2Lcr reverse repo, oil slips
Alongside the auction buzz, the RBI is lining up a massive ₹2 lakh crore reverse repo auction that could shake up how much cash is floating around.
Meanwhile, oil prices are slipping toward $98 per barrel after a sharp jump, partly thanks to global politics and talk of a possible U.S.-Iran ceasefire.