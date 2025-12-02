Bharat Taxi goes live to take on Ola, Uber

Sahkar Taxi Cooperative has begun a soft launch of its ride-hailing service, Bharat Taxi, in Delhi and parts of Gujarat. The platform aims to take on established players like Ola , Uber , and Rapido. It claims to be the world's biggest driver-owned mobility network with over 51,000 drivers across cars, autos and bikes registered in New Delhi and Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

App features A unique platform for seamless travel The Bharat Taxi app is now available on the Google Play Store for trials and feedback. An iOS version will be launched soon. The service comes with integration with Delhi Metro, letting users book rides from one platform. This feature allows users to complete their journey using different modes of transport conveniently.

Cooperative advantages Driver benefits and safety measures Bharat Taxi promises its drivers a full share of customer payments, representation on the board, dividends on their shares, and a share in profits. The cooperative has also partnered with Delhi Police to ensure safety for both riders and drivers. This way, it hopes to provide a secure environment for all users of its platform.