Dholera semiconductor plant to produce India's first wafer by 2028
What's the story
India's first semiconductor fabrication plant, located in Dholera, is expected to produce its first wafer by 2028. This was announced by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the country's Electronics and IT Minister. He made the statement during a discussion at Semicon India 2026 in New Delhi. The minister said that India's semiconductor industry has moved from capacity building to production scaling.
Personal touch
Wafer plant nail waiting
Vaishnaw revealed his personal excitement for this milestone by saying he has kept a single nail on a wall in his office empty, waiting for the first wafer to come out of the Dholera plant.
The minister also noted that five out of 12 ATMP/OSAT plants selected in Phase 1 of India's Semiconductor Mission have started commercial production and are exporting their output as well as supplying Indian companies.
Future plans
Semicon 2.0 program
The Tata Electronics fab in Dholera, Gujarat, is set to be commissioned in 2028. Vaishnaw said a large part of its capacity has already been booked.
He also explained that the government's semiconductor program was designed with a 20-year roadmap due to the industry's complexity and the time needed to build an ecosystem around fabs.
The second phase of this program, Semicon 2.0, focuses on chip design, materials and machines, more fabs/ATMP units, research & development (R&D), and talent acquisition.