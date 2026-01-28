India's AI start-up founders head to US chasing capital, talent

Over 100 Indian artificial intelligence (AI) start-up founders have relocated or are planning to relocate to the United States. The move is mainly due to better access to customers, capital, and advanced AI ecosystems. Start-ups like Composio, Meetstream.ai, Smallest.ai, Beatoven.ai, and GetCrux have already shifted their base in the last few years. Others are also in the process of doing so.

Ecosystem shift US: A hub for AI innovation The US is seen as a major hub for AI innovation, with many founders targeting large enterprises as their primary market. This trend is especially true for those who have access to AI talent and investors willing to take risks. "The biggest factor is the speed at which things move in the US, which in turn results in faster growth and decision making from investors and customers," said Sidhdharth Sivasubramanian, co-founder of Meetstream.ai.

Talent magnet San Francisco Bay Area: AI's global center Most founders are heading to the San Francisco Bay Area, which is considered the center of the global AI ecosystem. "When you are building in AI, it is important to be close to the ecosystem and density of talent. Right now, that is the US," said Mansoor Rahimat Khan, co-founder of Beatoven.ai.

