India's banks run out of cash: What's behind the crunch?
What's the story
India's banking system has witnessed a liquidity deficit for the first time in five months. The situation was triggered by tax outflows that left banks short on cash. According to official data, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to inject funds worth ₹128.25 billion ($1.4 billion) into lenders as of November 21. This is the first such move by the RBI since June 29, highlighting a major shift in liquidity conditions within the country's financial sector.
Impact on borrowing
Overnight borrowing costs surge above RBI's policy rate
The ongoing cash crunch has pushed lenders' overnight borrowing costs above the RBI's policy rate.
The weighted average call rate was about 25 basis points above the 5.50% benchmark on Monday, indicating a major reversal in liquidity conditions.
This comes just two months after banks were flush with record surplus cash due to massive dollar inflows under a special RBI diaspora program aimed at attracting capital and supporting the rupee.
Future outlook
Expert warns of prolonged liquidity deficit
Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist at IDFC First Bank, said currency leakage (cash withdrawals from banks) could be a major factor contributing to the liquidity deficit.
She noted that this trend usually picks up between October and March and has seen a significant surge this year.
Gupta also warned that the liquidity deficit might continue into the next quarter due to these factors.
Monetary measures
RBI reverses cash drain to address immediate cash crunch
In September, the RBI took aggressive measures to drain excess cash from the system. This was done to prevent worsening inflation pressures from high oil prices.
Last month, the central bank raised interest rates for the first time in nearly four years and adopted a stance indicating further tightening.
To ease the immediate cash crunch, it conducted two rounds of cash injections on Monday, providing lenders with ₹1 trillion through transactions reversing in coming days.