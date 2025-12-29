GNPA ratio has fallen to 2.1%

India's banks turn healthier as bad loans hit multi-decade low

By Mudit Dube 05:31 pm Dec 29, 202505:31 pm

What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported a major improvement in the asset quality of Indian banks. By September 2025, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio had fallen to 2.1%, from 2.2% in March 2025. This is the lowest level since RBI began tracking it in the late '90s, as per the central bank's Trend and Progress of Banking report. The decline indicates that banks are managing risky loans better and maintaining their financial health effectively.