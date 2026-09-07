India's battery sector to generate 20L jobs by FY30
What's the story
India's battery industry is poised to enter its most capital and employment-intensive phase, with an estimated 15-20 lakh jobs to be created by FY30. The sector is transitioning from an import-and-assembly model of lithium-ion cells to a fully integrated cell-to-recycling industrial ecosystem. This transition will see the industry evolve into a self-sufficient one, manufacturing batteries domestically and recycling them as well.
Employment growth
Direct and indirect jobs
The battery industry is expected to create 1.5-2 million jobs by 2030, with an annual hiring growth of 25-30%, according to Adecco India.
About 25% of these jobs will be direct, while the rest will be indirect.
The recruitment trend will lean toward more skilled professionals in fields like electrochemistry, materials science, battery engineering, manufacturing, and recycling.
Capacity expansion
Localization drive to reduce dependence on imported cells
India's battery manufacturing capacity currently stands at around 60GWh, with plans to reach nearly 100GWh by the end of 2026.
This growth is bolstered by upcoming gigafactory investments in Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, and Telangana.
The localization drive, backed by the Critical Minerals Mission and India's participation in the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative Framework, will reduce dependence on imported cells and refined materials while creating jobs across established manufacturing hubs as well as emerging tier II/III industrial corridors.
Job market
Lithium battery manufacturing to account for 50-60% of jobs
Lithium battery manufacturing is expected to account for 50-60% of India's projected green manufacturing jobs by 2030.
Specialized battery engineering talent can expect salary premiums of up to 35-40% over conventional manufacturing and electronics roles.
The Indian government's PLI Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cells has committed ₹18,100 crore toward developing 50GWh of domestic ACC manufacturing capacity with another 5GWh earmarked for niche chemistries.
Employment hubs
Gigafactory clusters key employment driver
Gigafactory clusters remain the key employment driver for the sector, mainly in Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, and Haryana. These clusters account for over 70% of total hiring demand.
The Cell Manufacturing and Battery Components segment will account for the largest share of hiring (42-45%).
Recycling and materials recovery are becoming central to workforce planning, with hiring in this segment projected to grow by 25-30%.