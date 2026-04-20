Are Modi government's data center incentives harming local cloud players?

India 's recent tax incentives for global data center investments are showing early signs of demand. The country's $70 billion pipeline is slowly shifting from announcements to execution. However, industry executives have raised concerns that the policy is creating an uneven playing field. They argue it favors data center operators while neglecting domestic cloud and compute players who do not receive similar support.

Capacity expansion Data center capacity has grown to 1.5GW Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently told Parliament that roughly $70 billion worth of data center investments are already underway. She said the country's data center capacity has grown from 375MW in 2020 to over 1.5GW by 2025. This growth is concentrated in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Unequal advantages Policy favors data center operators, neglects domestic cloud players Narendra Sen, Founder and CEO of RackBank, which is part of the government's IndiaAI mission to build domestic compute capacity, said the policy mainly benefits data center operators. He said it doesn't provide similar advantages for domestic cloud companies investing in GPUs and platforms. AS Rajgopal, Managing Director and CEO of NxtGen also echoed similar sentiments saying there is no direct encouragement for cloud or AI infrastructure under this policy.

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International appeal Increased interest from global players for large facilities The tax incentives linked to serving global markets are attracting hyperscalers and international cloud providers. They are keen on deploying capacity in India, provided they partner with local data center operators. Rajgopal said this has increased interest from the global players who want to set up large facilities and serve the international markets from India.

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Financial constraints Funding challenges for domestic cloud companies Despite global interest, domestic cloud companies are struggling with funding. Rajgopal said deploying GPUs and building the cloud platforms requires significant upfront investment. He added that scaling capacity would require billions of dollars over next few years, making money a key constraint for these companies.