India's consumer durables market to grow 10% annually through 2030

The BCG-CII report predicts India will continue to be the fastest-growing major consumer durables market, with a projected size of $30-35 billion by 2030.

The growth will be led by room air conditioners and other factors such as nuclear families, easier financing options, wider distribution networks, and premiumization trends.

In contrast, China's consumer durables market is expected to grow at a much slower pace of 1-2% annually through 2030.