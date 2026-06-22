India's core sector growth slows to 7-month low

Sector performance

Broad-based contraction in fuel and mining segments

The slowdown in India's core sector was mainly driven by a broad-based contraction in fuel and mining segments. Coal production fell by 9.3% in May, compared to an 8.8% decline in April. Crude oil production contracted by 4.6%, while natural gas output fell by 4.9%. Petroleum refinery products saw the sharpest deterioration, plummeting by 8.7% in May from a marginal decline of 0.5% recorded earlier last month, indicating significant stress on downstream energy production activities across India.