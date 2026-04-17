India's craft beer market could hit almost $1B by FY27
India's craft beer scene is on a roll and could reach almost $1 billion by fiscal 2027.
Unique flavors like honey ales and tea-infused beers are stealing the spotlight, with breweries such as Goa's Maka Di leading the way by using local ingredients.
The market was valued at around $600 million in FY26, and more people are now seeking out these creative brews.
Premium beers drive India beer growth
Craft and premium beers make up less than 3% of all beer sold, but now fuel nearly half the market's growth, expanding over 20% each year, way faster than regular lagers.
Over 60% of urban Generation Z prefer premium or flavored beers, showing a clear shift in taste.
Major players like United Breweries and AB InBev are jumping in too, hoping to ride this wave of changing preferences.
As Ishan Varshnei from Latambarcem Brewers puts it, "What we're seeing is not just growth in beer, but a shift in how people are drinking,"