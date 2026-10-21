India's crude import bill jumps 46% to $91 billion

Despite the surge in the import bill, India's crude oil import volumes have remained largely stable.

The country imported 122.7 million tons of oil between April and September, a marginal increase from 121.8 million tons during the same period last year.

In September alone, the import bill jumped by 46.6% to $15.4 billion while volumes increased by 6.8% to reach 21.7 million tons, according to PPAC data.