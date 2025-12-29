India's crude oil imports hit highest level since March

India 's crude oil imports have witnessed a marginal rise of 0.2% month-on-month in November, reaching 21.06 million metric tons, the highest since March. The data released by the government on Monday shows an annual increase of 11.1% from last year's figure of 18.95 million tons for November, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

Market shifts Crude oil product imports and exports decline Despite the rise in crude oil imports, India's imports of crude oil products have seen a significant annual decline of 8.6% in November, totaling 4.25 million tons. Exports of these products also fell marginally by 1.7%, amounting to 5.25 million tons during the same period. This indicates a shift in India's trade balance for crude oil and its derivatives amid changing global market dynamics.

Import patterns Reliance Industries continues Russian oil imports In a major development, Reliance Industries Ltd has continued to import oil cargoes from Rosneft. This comes after the company secured a one-month concession from Washington's sanctions on the Russian producer. India's imports of Russian oil are expected to exceed 1 million barrels per day in December, contrary to predictions of a steep drop as refiners have resumed purchases from non-sanctioned entities at discounted rates.