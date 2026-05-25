India's data center market to hit $46B by 2033: KPMG

India's data center industry is set to witness unprecedented growth, with revenue projected to reach nearly $46 billion by 2033, as per KPMG. The surge will be driven by increasing artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and cloud adoption. A recent KPMG report highlights the shift toward AI-optimized infrastructure in this sector. However, it also warns of execution complexities and calls for integrated lifecycle partners to meet the rising demand.

Market growth AI infrastructure driving data center growth The KPMG report, titled "India's Data Centre Revolution: The Integrated Lifecycle Blueprint (2026-2030)," predicts India's AI-optimized data center market will grow from $588.6 million in 2024 to $3.55 billion by 2030. This represents a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1%. The report emphasizes that the future growth of India's data center industry will be driven by AI infrastructure rather than just traditional cloud demand.

Infrastructure challenges Need for domestic data centers The KPMG report highlights a major challenge in India's data center industry: many older facilities still use legacy air-cooling systems. These systems are not efficient enough to support high-density graphics processing unit (GPU) clusters required for AI applications. The report emphasizes that with one billion internet users and rapid cloud adoption by businesses, building domestic data centers has become a necessity.

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Execution strategy Integrated lifecycle partners needed The report identifies the complexity of execution as the biggest challenge in India's data center industry, rather than demand. It says the sector currently relies on fragmented providers across construction, cooling, technology and operations. To tackle this issue, KPMG has suggested an "integrated lifecycle partner" model where a single provider manages everything from land acquisition to AI deployment and compliance.

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