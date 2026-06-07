GDP slowdown expected amid cost pressures and geopolitical risks

India's GDP growth may slow to 6.5% in FY27

By Akash Pandey 01:53 pm Jun 07, 202601:53 pm

What's the story

India's economic growth is expected to slow down to around 6.5% in the fiscal year 2027 (FY27), according to research reports from brokerage firms Dolat Capital and ICICI Global Markets. The forecast comes as a result of rising input costs, geopolitical tensions, and a potentially weak monsoon season. Despite these challenges, private consumption and capital expenditure are likely to keep growth above the 6% mark.