Economic Survey: India to face higher inflation in FY27

Inflation projection

RBI, IMF predict inflation to rise toward 4% target

The RBI and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have both predicted a gradual rise in headline inflation toward the 4% target over the next two years. While a weaker rupee could lead to imported inflation, its impact is likely to be offset by falling global commodity prices, particularly crude oil. However, rising prices of precious metals and certain base metals could keep core inflation elevated.