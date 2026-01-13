India's electronics and IT to generate $1T revenue by 2030

India's electronics industry, which generated $125 billion in revenue last year, is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 32%, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) . The growth will be nearly three times faster than the IT services sector. By 2030, both sectors are expected to generate $500 billion each, contributing to a $1 trillion digital economy.

Policy impact Government support fuels electronics sector growth The Indian government's financial assistance for mobile phone and electronic goods assembly since April 2020 has significantly boosted the electronics industry. This support has led to the emergence of several listed companies, private firms, and foreign players such as Foxconn. Four major listed electronic component manufacturers—Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises, Kaynes Technology, and Syrma SGS—reported a combined revenue of $6.1 billion in the last fiscal year.

Global shift India's growing role in global electronics supply chain Ankush Wadhera, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group, emphasized India's growing importance in the global electronics supply chain. He noted that many companies are now considering their India strategy to diversify beyond facilities in China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The government's Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) is incentivizing local production of phone and computer components. This could lead to a significant revenue increase as major global firms ramp up manufacturing in India.