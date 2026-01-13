LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / India's electronics and IT to generate $1T revenue by 2030
Summarize
India's electronics and IT to generate $1T revenue by 2030
India's electronics sector employs 2.5 million with an average salary of ₹1.8 lakh per year for engineers

India's electronics and IT to generate $1T revenue by 2030

By Mudit Dube
Jan 13, 2026
02:41 pm
What's the story

India's electronics industry, which generated $125 billion in revenue last year, is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 32%, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The growth will be nearly three times faster than the IT services sector. By 2030, both sectors are expected to generate $500 billion each, contributing to a $1 trillion digital economy.

Policy impact

Government support fuels electronics sector growth

The Indian government's financial assistance for mobile phone and electronic goods assembly since April 2020 has significantly boosted the electronics industry. This support has led to the emergence of several listed companies, private firms, and foreign players such as Foxconn. Four major listed electronic component manufacturers—Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises, Kaynes Technology, and Syrma SGS—reported a combined revenue of $6.1 billion in the last fiscal year.

Global shift

India's growing role in global electronics supply chain

Ankush Wadhera, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group, emphasized India's growing importance in the global electronics supply chain. He noted that many companies are now considering their India strategy to diversify beyond facilities in China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The government's Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) is incentivizing local production of phone and computer components. This could lead to a significant revenue increase as major global firms ramp up manufacturing in India.

Sector comparison

Electronics sector's employment and salary disparities

Despite its rapid growth, the electronics sector still lags behind IT in terms of employment and salaries. The IT industry employs 5.8 million people with an average salary of ₹3.5 lakh per year, while the electronics sector employs only 2.5 million with an average salary of ₹1.8 lakh per year for engineers. However, initiatives like ECMS could help improve these numbers by encouraging local production and creating more high-paying jobs in the future.