India's exports hit record high of $863B on services surge
What's the story
India's total exports have reached a new high of $863.11 billion in the fiscal year 2025-26, according to data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) and the Reserve Bank of India. The figure is an increase from $825.26 billion in the previous fiscal year, marking a growth rate of 4.59%.
Milestone achievement
Record exports across all quarters
The record-breaking figure is not just a number, but also a reflection of consistent growth throughout the fiscal year. Each of the four quarters in FY26 saw the highest-ever exports recorded, a first in India's trade history. This milestone highlights India's growing global trade presence and economic resilience amid global uncertainties.
Sectoral performance
Services sector drives export growth
The major contributor to India's export growth this fiscal year is the services sector. Exports in this category jumped to a record $421.32 billion in FY26, from $387.55 billion in FY25, marking an impressive growth of 8.71%. The global demand for India's IT, business services and professional expertise has continued to grow, further establishing the country as a leading player in the global services export market.
Trade balance
Steady rise in merchandise exports
On the merchandise front, exports grew slightly from $437.7 billion to $441.78 billion, a growth of 0.93%. Global uncertainties in goods trade have affected the pace of expansion, but India's merchandise exports have continued to rise steadily. This consistent growth has provided a stable base for India's overall trade performance amid global economic challenges and uncertainties in goods trade.
Trade deficit
Imports surge, widening trade deficit
The record exports have also been accompanied by a rise in imports. Total imports (merchandise and services) rose to $979.65 billion in FY26, up from $919.92 billion, growing at 6.49% and outpacing export growth. This has widened the overall trade deficit for the fiscal year under review.