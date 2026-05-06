India's exports hit record high of $863B on services surge

India's total exports have reached a new high of $863.11 billion in the fiscal year 2025-26, according to data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) and the Reserve Bank of India . The figure is an increase from $825.26 billion in the previous fiscal year, marking a growth rate of 4.59%.

Milestone achievement Record exports across all quarters The record-breaking figure is not just a number, but also a reflection of consistent growth throughout the fiscal year. Each of the four quarters in FY26 saw the highest-ever exports recorded, a first in India's trade history. This milestone highlights India's growing global trade presence and economic resilience amid global uncertainties.

Sectoral performance Services sector drives export growth The major contributor to India's export growth this fiscal year is the services sector. Exports in this category jumped to a record $421.32 billion in FY26, from $387.55 billion in FY25, marking an impressive growth of 8.71%. The global demand for India's IT, business services and professional expertise has continued to grow, further establishing the country as a leading player in the global services export market.

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Trade balance Steady rise in merchandise exports On the merchandise front, exports grew slightly from $437.7 billion to $441.78 billion, a growth of 0.93%. Global uncertainties in goods trade have affected the pace of expansion, but India's merchandise exports have continued to rise steadily. This consistent growth has provided a stable base for India's overall trade performance amid global economic challenges and uncertainties in goods trade.

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