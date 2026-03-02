India's factory activity grows at fastest pace in 4 months

India's factory activity has grown at its fastest pace in four months, driven by strong domestic demand. The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.9 in February from January's 55.4, remaining above the 50 mark that signals expansion. However, export growth slowed to a 17-month low during this period, according to a recent survey.

Economic outlook Domestic demand drives growth The latest PMI data suggests that India's economy is likely to remain resilient this quarter, following a 7.8% growth in October-December, driven by a 13.3% rise in manufacturing. For the entire fiscal year ending in March, the South Asian economy is projected to grow at 7.6%. However, new export orders grew at their slowest pace in 17 months, indicating US tariff uncertainty remains despite a recent trade deal with India.

Growth drivers Production volumes increase despite export slowdown The survey also showed that domestic demand is on the rise, leading to more new orders and higher output than seen since late last year. Companies are investing in technology upgrades and efficiency improvements. Despite the slowdown in exports, production volumes increased at the fastest rate in four months, driven by efficiency gains, solid demand, and technology investment.

