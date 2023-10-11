India's first numberless credit card is here: How it works

By Rishabh Raj 02:15 pm Oct 11, 202302:15 pm

The details of the numberless card will be accessible to Fibe's customers through their app

Axis Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, has teamed up with fintech firm Fibe (formerly known as EarlySalary) to introduce the nation's first-ever numberless credit card. This cutting-edge card is tailored for tech-savvy Gen Z consumers, offering a secure and user-friendly payment solution. With no card number, expiration date, or CVV printed on the card, it provides an extra layer of protection against identity theft and unauthorized access to customer data.

Enhanced security and UPI integration for seamless payments

The innovative numberless credit card is powered by RuPay, allowing users to connect it with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps for seamless transactions. Users can link this credit card to any UPI app and use it for online transactions. Accepted at all offline stores and digital platforms, the card also boasts tap-and-pay functionality for added convenience. No physical details on the card significantly reduces the risk of identity theft or unauthorized access, ensuring complete security and privacy for users.

Cashback offers and zero annual fees

This co-branded credit card comes with no joining fees and no annual fees for life. Cardholders can enjoy a flat 3% cashback on online food delivery from all restaurant aggregators, local travel on top ride-hailing apps, and entertainment on online ticketing platforms. Plus, users will receive a 1% cashback on all online and offline transactions.

Exclusive features and benefits for cardholders

In addition to cashback perks, the numberless credit card grants access to four domestic airport lounges per quarter and a fuel surcharge waiver for fuel purchases between Rs. 400 and Rs. 5,000. Cardholders can also benefit from Axis Dining Delights, Wednesday Delights, End of Season Sales, and RuPay portfolio offerings available across all their cards.

Where can you find the details of the numberless card?

The plastic card will have only the embedded chip. To access the credit card details, you can go to the Fibe mobile application and access the credit card details. Akshay Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO of Fibe, said, "We aim to empower our users with a safe and secure payment ecosystem clubbed with the convenience of UPI payments, thereby establishing a fresh benchmark in the credit card industry."