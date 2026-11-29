India's forex reserves fall by $4.4B to 16-week low
What's the story
India's foreign exchange reserves have witnessed a significant drop, falling by $4.44 billion to $700.90 billion in the week ending November 20, 2026. This is the lowest level in 16 weeks and is mainly due to a sharp decline in gold reserves' value, as per data from Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI's Weekly Statistical Supplement revealed that gold reserves' value fell by $4.095 billion to $94.519 billion during this period due to falling gold prices over recent weeks.
Asset depreciation
Foreign currency assets also witnessed a dip
The decline in India's foreign exchange reserves wasn't limited to gold. Foreign currency assets (FCAs), which constitute the largest portion of these reserves, also witnessed a dip.
The dollar value of FCAs fell by $266 million to $583.186 billion during the same period.
This change reflects changes in exchange rates of non-US currencies such as euro, pound, and yen against the dollar.
SDR dip
Decline in SDRs and reserve position with IMF
India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $67 million to $18.451 billion during this period.
The country's reserve position with the IMF also witnessed a decline of $15 million to $4.743 billion over the week.
Despite these declines, India's forex reserves are still higher than last year's levels by $12.794 billion and higher than March 2026's levels by $9.791 billion.
Market recovery
Gold prices have recovered this week
After last week's crash, gold prices have recovered this week. In the national capital on Friday, gold gained ₹3,100 to reach ₹1.30 lakh per 10gm.
Silver saw a sharper recovery of 9% to ₹1.63 lakh per kg as both precious metals mirrored a strong rebound in global markets.