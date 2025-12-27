India's forex reserves surge by $4.4B to hit $690B

India 's foreign exchange reserves have seen a massive jump of $4.36 billion, taking the total to an impressive $693.32 billion for the week ending December 19. The data was released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. This comes after a smaller increase of $1.689 billion in the previous week, which had taken the overall kitty to $688.949 billion at that time.

Asset growth Foreign currency assets and gold reserves contribute to forex surge The recent increase in India's forex reserves can be attributed to a rise in foreign currency assets and gold reserves. For the week ending December 19, foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves, rose by $1.64 billion to $559.42 billion. Meanwhile, the value of gold reserves also saw a significant jump of $2.62 billion during this period, taking their total value to an impressive $110.36 billion at that time.

SDR and IMF Special Drawing Rights and IMF position also rise Along with foreign currency assets and gold reserves, India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have also seen a rise. For the week ending December 19, SDRs rose by $8 million to $18.74 billion while India's reserve position with the IMF increased by $95 million during this period.