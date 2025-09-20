Increase mainly due to higher foreign currency assets and gold holdings

India's forex reserves jump $4.7B to surpass $700B

By Akash Pandey 10:54 am Sep 20, 202510:54 am

What's the story

India's foreign exchange reserves have witnessed a significant jump of $4.7 billion, taking the total to $703 billion as of September 12. The data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday showed that this is the first time since July that India's forex reserves have crossed the $700 billion mark. The increase is mainly due to higher foreign currency assets and gold holdings during the reporting week.