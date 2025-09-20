Microsoft asks H-1B visa-holders to return to US by tomorrow
Microsoft has advised its employees holding H-1B and H-4 visas to return to the United States by tomorrow. The advice comes after President Donald Trump announced a new $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. The fee will come into effect on September 21 and will be applicable for a year. The company said in an email, "We strongly recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US tomorrow before the deadline."
JPMorgan's outside immigration counsel has also advised its H-1B visa holders to stay in the US, and avoid international travel until any further notice. They have also advised those currently outside the US to return by tomorrow before the deadline set by Trump.
In his proclamation, Trump accused IT firms of abusing the H-1B visa system to replace US workers with lower-paid foreign labor. He called this abuse a "national security threat" and said domestic law enforcement agencies have investigated H-1B-reliant outsourcing companies for alleged illegal activities. The new rule is aimed at curbing these abuses while still allowing US firms to hire top foreign talent temporarily.
The new rule is likely to have a disproportionate impact on the Indian community in the US, as Indians make up over 70% of H-1B visa holders. Major tech companies depend heavily on Indian talent who often move to or frequently travel between the two countries. Trump's focus on the H-1B program dates back to his first term, and this latest order is part of his second-term immigration crackdown.