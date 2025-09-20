Microsoft asks H-1B visa-holders to return to US by tomorrow

Microsoft has advised its employees holding H-1B and H-4 visas to return to the United States by tomorrow. The advice comes after President Donald Trump announced a new $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. The fee will come into effect on September 21 and will be applicable for a year. The company said in an email, "We strongly recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US tomorrow before the deadline."

Company response JPMorgan's advice to H-1B visa holders JPMorgan's outside immigration counsel has also advised its H-1B visa holders to stay in the US, and avoid international travel until any further notice. They have also advised those currently outside the US to return by tomorrow before the deadline set by Trump.

Presidential proclamation Trump's proclamation on H-1B visas In his proclamation, Trump accused IT firms of abusing the H-1B visa system to replace US workers with lower-paid foreign labor. He called this abuse a "national security threat" and said domestic law enforcement agencies have investigated H-1B-reliant outsourcing companies for alleged illegal activities. The new rule is aimed at curbing these abuses while still allowing US firms to hire top foreign talent temporarily.