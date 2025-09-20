Next Article
IIM Ahmedabad placements: Domestic median salary rises to ₹34.53L
IIM Ahmedabad's latest placement season brought good news for students—median domestic salaries rose to ₹34.53 lakh per year, up nearly 8%, and the highest package rose by 96% to a huge ₹1.1 crore.
Consulting firms led the hiring spree
International median salaries also climbed to $103,474, though fewer students landed roles abroad this time—just two compared to 11 last year.
On campus, consulting firms led the hiring spree, with 178 companies offering 261 roles overall.
Over 25 new recruiters joined in too, including Anakin and Crisil, adding more variety for grads looking ahead.