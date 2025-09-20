Next Article
OpenAI's Apple exodus: '25 Apple employees' now work at OpenAI
Business
OpenAI is making moves to launch its very first consumer hardware by late 2026, and they're bringing in some serious Apple expertise to make it happen.
Led by Tang Tan, a former Apple exec, the team now includes over 25 ex-Apple employees and has even partnered with Luxshare—Apple's major assembler—by securing a manufacturing contract.
OpenAI's device ambitions
Tan, now OpenAI's chief hardware officer, is offering a flatter work culture to attract top talent from Apple.
After acquiring io Products (co-founded by Jony Ive and Tan) for $6.5 billion, OpenAI has gained extra credibility in hardware design.
The company's aiming for screen-free AI gadgets like smart speakers, glasses, and pins—hoping to take on Apple in the device world.