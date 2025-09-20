OpenAI's Apple exodus: '25 Apple employees' now work at OpenAI Business Sep 20, 2025

OpenAI is making moves to launch its very first consumer hardware by late 2026, and they're bringing in some serious Apple expertise to make it happen.

Led by Tang Tan, a former Apple exec, the team now includes over 25 ex-Apple employees and has even partnered with Luxshare—Apple's major assembler—by securing a manufacturing contract.