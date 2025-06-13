What's the story

India's foreign exchange reserves have witnessed a significant increase, rising by $5.17 billion to reach $696.66 billion for the week ending June 6, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday showed.

The surge comes after a previous decline of $1.2 billion from near eight-month highs at $691.5 billion on May 30, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra revealed while announcing Monetary Policy Committee decisions earlier this month.