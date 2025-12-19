India's forex reserves rise by $1.7B to $690B

India's foreign exchange reserves have witnessed a major jump of $1.68 billion, hitting the mark of $688.94 billion, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) . The increase is mainly attributed to an expansion in gold holdings and a slight rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs). Gold reserves saw a significant boost, indicating a strategy of diversification amid global economic uncertainties.

FCA growth Foreign currency assets see marginal increase The FCAs, which make up the bulk of India's forex reserves, saw a marginal rise of $0.91 billion during the week. This brought their total to $557.79 billion. The change in these assets takes into account the appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound, and yen that India holds in its reserves.

Gold boost India's gold reserves surge significantly India's gold reserves witnessed a major spike of $0.76 billion, taking their total to a whopping $107.74 billion. The steady increase in these reserves highlights the RBI's strategy of diversifying its assets amid global economic uncertainties. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also saw a slight rise of $0.01 billion during this period, bringing their total to $18.74 billion.