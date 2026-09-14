India's formal workforce grows, but women remain underrepresented

Quess Corp's own workforce data shows an even larger gender gap. Women make up only 17% of its workforce, or some 82,000 workers.

This is way below both the flexi workforce average of 25% and national average of 34%.

The report identifies this as a structural issue rather than just a hiring gap, saying, "The gender gap mirrors India's broader structural challenge; women remain underrepresented in sales, logistics, and frontline operational roles."