India's formal workforce grows, but women remain underrepresented
What's the story
India's formal employment sector is witnessing rapid growth, with the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) adding 69.03 lakh net members between April and July 2025. However, women continue to be underrepresented in this expanding ecosystem. A report by Quess Corp highlights that female labor force participation rate (LFPR) is only 33.7%. Women make up just 25% of the flexi workforce against a national average of about 34.3%.
Gender disparity
Gender gap is a structural issue
Quess Corp's own workforce data shows an even larger gender gap. Women make up only 17% of its workforce, or some 82,000 workers.
This is way below both the flexi workforce average of 25% and national average of 34%.
The report identifies this as a structural issue rather than just a hiring gap, saying, "The gender gap mirrors India's broader structural challenge; women remain underrepresented in sales, logistics, and frontline operational roles."
Sectoral disparity
Sector-wise female participation
The sector-wise data from Quess Corp highlights the uneven participation of women in various industries.
They make up only 9% of telecom workers, 6% of agriculture workers, and 5% of public-enterprise workers.
However, their representation is higher in IT/ITeS at 32%, HHO at 26%, EMPI at 22%, FMCG/FMCG at 20%, retail at 18%, and logistics at 17%.
Youth involvement
Youth dominate female workforce at Quess Corp
A strong youth component is seen in female participation at Quess Corp.
Among its female workforce, 35% are aged between 21-25 years and 27% are between 25-30 years.
The formalization push is also linked to UAN creation, with Quess reporting that some 26,000 new UANs were generated in H1 FY26, bringing previously unorganized workers into the formal system.