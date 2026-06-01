India's fiscal deficit in FY26 stands at 4.4% of GDP

Financial performance

Revenue deficit recorded at 1.55% of GDP

The revenue deficit, which indicates the difference between revenue expenditure and receipts, was recorded at 1.55% of GDP. This shows that the government is trying to improve its spending quality by allocating more borrowing toward capital expenditure. The fiscal year also saw strong government revenues with net tax receipts rising to ₹33 lakh crore from ₹30.87 lakh crore in FY25, while non-tax revenues rose to ₹6.8 lakh crore from ₹5.31 lakh crore last year.