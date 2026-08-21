India's FY27 growth may beat RBI's 6.7% forecast

Gupta highlighted the resilience of India's economy in the face of external and domestic risks.

She said, "My expectation is that 2027 would be a benign year for policymakers. While we have projected growth at 6.7% this year, it is quite likely that the numbers may turn out to be better."

Her comments come amid challenges such as oil price volatility, tariff-related pressures, global uncertainty, and potential rainfall deficits.