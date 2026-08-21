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India's FY27 growth may beat RBI's 6.7% forecast
Official data for Q1 will be released soon

India's FY27 growth may beat RBI's 6.7% forecast

By Mudit Dube
Aug 21, 2026
05:08 pm
What's the story

India's economic growth could exceed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) projection of 6.7% for the current fiscal year, RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta has said. Her optimistic outlook is based on high-frequency indicators that suggest a better-than-expected performance in the April-June quarter. The official data for this period will be released later this month, with economists predicting growth rates between 6.9% and 8%.

Economic resilience

Gupta's optimistic outlook amid global challenges

Gupta highlighted the resilience of India's economy in the face of external and domestic risks.

She said, "My expectation is that 2027 would be a benign year for policymakers. While we have projected growth at 6.7% this year, it is quite likely that the numbers may turn out to be better."

Her comments come amid challenges such as oil price volatility, tariff-related pressures, global uncertainty, and potential rainfall deficits.

Growth aspirations

Gupta also emphasized India's improving external position

Despite the challenges, Gupta is confident that India's economy can sustain its momentum.

She said, "Going forward, notwithstanding these shocks, I would say, 7.5% is a given and we should aspire to do better than that."

Gupta also emphasized India's improving external position, saying, "The balance of payments (BoP) is likely to be much more conducive as well."

This optimism comes amid expectations of foreign inflows up to $80 billion after measures to stabilize a depreciating currency.

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Fiscal comparison

Comparison of India's fiscal position with advanced economies

Gupta also compared India's fiscal position with that of advanced economies.

She cited an IMF publication predicting a significant rise in debt levels in developed economies over the coming years.

The data she cited projected the debt-to-GDP ratio of advanced economies to increase from 108% in 2026 to 115% by 2031, while India's is expected to decline from 83% in 2026 to 78% over the same period.

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