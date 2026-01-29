India's gig workforce is 77L, just over 2% of jobs

India 's gig economy, a sector that includes temporary or flexible jobs often mediated by digital platforms, has grown rapidly in recent years. The Economic Survey for 2025-26 has revealed that the country's gig workforce now stands at 77 lakh (7.7 million) workers. This accounts for just over 2% of the total employment in India, highlighting both its growth and limited scale within the larger labor market.

Workforce expansion Gig workforce growth and sector distribution The Economic Survey noted that the gig workforce has grown from some 77 lakh workers in FY21 to around 1.2 crore by FY25, a nearly 55% increase over four years. The survey also provided a breakdown of gig employment across sectors. E-commerce and logistics dominate this space with a combined total of 52 lakh workers, 37 lakh in e-commerce and 15 lakh in logistics.

Sectoral contributions Other sectors contributing to India's gig economy Other sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and manufacturing each employ 10 lakh gig workers. Retail employs seven lakh workers while transportation and IT account for six lakh and five lakh workers, respectively. Smaller segments like healthcare, IT-enabled services, construction, education contribute around three lakh each to the gig workforce.

Future outlook Gig economy's future and potential challenges The Economic Survey predicts that non-agricultural gig work could make up 6.7% of India's workforce by 2029-30, contributing as much as ₹2.35 lakh crore to GDP. This growth will be driven by the expansion of platform-based work in sectors such as delivery, logistics, transportation, and IT services among others. However, income volatility remains a major concern with nearly 40% of gig workers earning less than ₹15,000 per month due to uneven demand and variable payouts.

Financial barriers Access to finance and worker vulnerability Irregular earnings and limited employment histories have led to restricted access to formal credit, with many gig workers falling into the "thin-file" category. This limited access constrains their ability to invest in productive assets such as vehicles or specialized equipment. The survey also highlights that platform algorithms play a significant role in determining work allocation, performance monitoring, wages, and supply-demand matching.