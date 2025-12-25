India's IPO market raises record ₹1.75L crore in 2025

India's primary market has achieved a historic milestone in 2025, with mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) raising an unprecedented ₹1.75 lakh crore. This is the highest level of equity capital mobilization on record and surpasses the previous record of ₹1,59,784 crore set in 2024. The surge was led by a handful of large, high-profile listings, with just eight big-ticket IPOs accounting for nearly 44.5% of the total funds raised.

Major listings Tata Capital's IPO leads the pack Tata Capital's ₹15,512 crore IPO in October was the biggest of 2025. It was followed by HDB Financial Services's ₹12,500 crore mobilization in June and LG Electronics India's ₹11,605 crore raise in October. ICICI Prudential AMC also contributed with its December listing that added ₹10,602 crore to the total. Together these four offerings contributed nearly ₹50,000 crore to this year's total.

Market dynamics Demand for fresh paper drives IPO surge The surge in IPOs was driven by demand for fresh paper, backed by a stable secondary market. Domestic institutional investors, especially mutual funds, were flush with money due to sustained monthly inflows. In 2025 alone, equity mutual funds saw net flows of ₹3.22 lakh crore. With limited capacity to deploy capital in the secondary market amid stretched valuations, there was a clear need for new paper which the primary market met.