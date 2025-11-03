PMI has remained above the 58-mark for five out of seven months

India's manufacturing sector rebounds in October, PMI rises to 59.2

By Akash Pandey 12:52 pm Nov 03, 202512:52 pm

What's the story

India's manufacturing sector showed signs of recovery in October, with the HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rising to 59.2 from September's 57.7. The increase is attributed to a surge in festive-season demand and the government's Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalization. The PMI has remained above the 58-mark for five out of seven months, indicating robust growth in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.