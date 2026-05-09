India's mining sector can generate 25M jobs by 2047

India 's mining sector could add $500 billion to the economy and generate up to 25 million jobs by 2047, a report has said. The report, "Mining 5.0 - Emerging Mining Technologies by 2030," was released by Deloitte and ICC. It highlights a "structural transition" in India's mining industry due to rising mineral demand amid infrastructure expansion, energy transition goals, and manufacturing growth.

Technological transition Shift from Mining 4.0 to Mining 5.0 The report emphasizes a shift from 'Mining 4.0,' focused on automation and digitalization, to 'Mining 5.0.' This new phase will see operations driven by integrated decision-making systems using artificial intelligence (AI), digital twins, automation, and advanced analytics. "Mining 5.0 represents this next evolution: A shift from volume-centric extraction to a value driven, technology-enabled, sustainable and human centric mining ecosystem," the report states.

Digital integration Digital capabilities remain fragmented across operations While some Indian mining companies have adopted Mining 4.0 elements, digital capabilities remain fragmented across operations. The report warns that without integration, these investments could be isolated pilots with limited enterprise value. Effective integration could help India build system-level capabilities aligned with national priorities such as energy security and inclusive growth.

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