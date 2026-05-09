India's mining sector can generate 25M jobs by 2047
What's the story
India's mining sector could add $500 billion to the economy and generate up to 25 million jobs by 2047, a report has said. The report, "Mining 5.0 - Emerging Mining Technologies by 2030," was released by Deloitte and ICC. It highlights a "structural transition" in India's mining industry due to rising mineral demand amid infrastructure expansion, energy transition goals, and manufacturing growth.
Technological transition
Shift from Mining 4.0 to Mining 5.0
The report emphasizes a shift from 'Mining 4.0,' focused on automation and digitalization, to 'Mining 5.0.' This new phase will see operations driven by integrated decision-making systems using artificial intelligence (AI), digital twins, automation, and advanced analytics. "Mining 5.0 represents this next evolution: A shift from volume-centric extraction to a value driven, technology-enabled, sustainable and human centric mining ecosystem," the report states.
Digital integration
Digital capabilities remain fragmented across operations
While some Indian mining companies have adopted Mining 4.0 elements, digital capabilities remain fragmented across operations. The report warns that without integration, these investments could be isolated pilots with limited enterprise value. Effective integration could help India build system-level capabilities aligned with national priorities such as energy security and inclusive growth.
Future outlook
Policy reforms and technology driving future of Indian mining
The report also highlights that policy reforms, rising steel demand, critical mineral requirements, and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative are driving India's mining sector. Technologies such as AI-based predictive safety systems, digital twins, autonomous operations, real-time monitoring systems and hybrid cloud-edge digital architectures will play a key role in future Indian mining operations. "Mining 5.0 is not a technology roadmap; it is a leadership agenda," the report states.