Why India's palm oil imports are down by 19%

India 's palm oil imports fell by nearly 19% month-on-month in March, hitting a three-month low of 689,462 tons. The decline is largely attributed to rising global prices that have prompted refiners to delay their purchases. The data was released by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), a Mumbai-based trade body.

Market implications Impact on local markets and future imports The drop in palm oil imports could lead to a depletion of stocks and support local oilseed prices. However, it may also force India, the world's largest edible oil importer, to increase its overseas buying in the coming months. This is necessary to replenish stocks amid the ongoing price rally in tropical oils such as palm oil, which are closely linked with energy markets.

Statistics Decline in palm oil imports since December The SEA's data also shows that India's palm oil imports in March 2026 were the lowest since December 2025. The figure was down from February's import of 847,689 tons. Along with this, soyoil imports also fell by 4% to reach a total of 287,220 tons. However, sunflower oil imports increased by about 35%, reaching a total of 196,486 tons during the same period.

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