India's private sector activity recovers slightly in August

The recovery in India's private sector activity was mainly driven by the services sector.

The PMI for this sector rose to 54.5 in August, up from a 53-month low of 53.3 in July.

However, the manufacturing PMI fell for the third consecutive month to 52.9 from 53.5, its lowest since August 2021.

Both goods output and new orders grew at their weakest pace in five years, indicating challenges faced by this sector amid changing market conditions and competitive pressures.