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Home / News / Business News / India's private sector activity recovers slightly in August
India's private sector activity recovers slightly in August
The index remained above the neutral mark

India's private sector activity recovers slightly in August

By Mudit Dube
Aug 21, 2026
11:30 am
What's the story

India's private sector activity saw a slight recovery in August, according to the latest data from S&P Global. The HSBC Flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.6 in August, up from July's 52-month low of 54.3. This was higher than the Reuters poll median estimate of 54.3 and indicates an improvement in economic conditions as the reading remained above the neutral mark of 50 that separates growth from contraction.

Sector performance

Services sector drives recovery

The recovery in India's private sector activity was mainly driven by the services sector.

The PMI for this sector rose to 54.5 in August, up from a 53-month low of 53.3 in July.

However, the manufacturing PMI fell for the third consecutive month to 52.9 from 53.5, its lowest since August 2021.

Both goods output and new orders grew at their weakest pace in five years, indicating challenges faced by this sector amid changing market conditions and competitive pressures.

Employment trends

Key challenges for manufacturing sector

In the manufacturing sector, staffing fell for the first time in 2-1/2 years.

However, overall employment accelerated to its joint-fastest pace since June 2025, driven by a 15-month-high growth in services-sector hiring.

Input cost pressures eased to a seven-month low but firms raised their selling prices at the fastest rate since April as they tried to pass higher costs on to customers.

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