India's Q2 growth pegged at 7.35%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also revised its FY27 growth forecast for India to 7.0%.

Other international financial institutions such as the World Bank, OECD, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have projected a slightly higher growth rate of 7.1% for the same period.

This global alignment with India's internal projections further strengthens confidence in the country's economic resilience and potential for sustained growth despite external challenges.