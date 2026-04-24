India's quick commerce market to reach $70B by 2030

India 's quick commerce (Q-commerce) sector has doubled in size every year for the last two years. A report by Flipkart and Bain & Company predicts the industry will grow to $65-70 billion by 2030. The study notes that India is leading the world in Q-commerce, with a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $10-11 billion.

Growth drivers Structural factors driving growth The report attributes India's Q-commerce growth to several structural factors. These include high population density, low manpower and real estate costs, and a relatively low penetration of online grocery shopping. Since its launch in 2020, e-grocery penetration has increased fivefold to account for around 1.5% of the overall grocery market. In metro cities, which are core markets for this sector, e-grocery accounts for 6-7% of the total market share.

Market impact Q-commerce's role in digital retail The report also highlights Q-commerce's growing importance in India's digital retail ecosystem. It is expected to contribute 45-50% of incremental e-retail GMV over the next five years. The sector serves a dual purpose: as a convenience channel for household essentials (85-90% of GMV) where speed is critical, and as a fulfillment channel for discretionary categories where quick delivery enhances customer experience and builds trust.

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Growth strategy Expanding beyond groceries Key players in the Q-commerce sector are focusing on expanding non-grocery categories and strengthening their micro-fulfillment infrastructure. The number of micro-fulfillment centers has grown rapidly to over 7,000, with nearly two-thirds of new additions concentrated in India's top 10 cities. This expansion strategy is aimed at improving profitability by leveraging scale and demand density.

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