India's retail inflation rises to 3-month high of 1.33%

Data shift

December marks transition for India's inflation data

December also marks a major change in India's inflation data. It is the last Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading based on the 2012 base year. From January onward, the CPI series will be based on a new 2024 base year with an updated consumption basket that includes more items and gives greater weightage to non-food items. This change is expected to make headline inflation less volatile and more reflective of broader demand conditions over time.