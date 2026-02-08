India trained 67,000 semiconductor engineers in 4 years

India has successfully trained over 67,000 semiconductor engineers in just four years. The achievement comes as the country gears up for its next phase of semiconductor development, the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0. The new mission will focus on chip design, equipment and materials, and improving talent capabilities to enable students to design complete systems.

Mission details ISM 2.0 to expand ATMP units The ISM 2.0 will also focus on attracting more fabrication plants and expanding ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging) units. The current phase of semiconductor training was aimed at producing 85,000 semiconductor-trained professionals over a decade. However, in just four years, this goal has almost been achieved with 67,000 engineers already trained across 315 universities and colleges in India.

International acclaim India's growing prominence in global semiconductor landscape The unique semiconductor training model has drawn global attention. When Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented this model to global semiconductor leaders at Davos, industry executives were confident that India could bridge a significant portion of the global semiconductor talent gap, which is nearly one million professionals. This speaks volumes about India's growing prominence in the global semiconductor landscape.

Future plans Roadmap for 7nm technology under ISM 2.0 Vaishnaw also revealed that India has a roadmap for 7nm technology under ISM 2.0, with a target to reach this node by around 2030. He emphasized the need for close alignment between industry, academia, and government to ensure students/employees acquire the right skills in light of Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancements. The minister said India has already deployed 38,000 GPUs under a common compute framework and plans to add another 20,000 as part of the India AI Mission 2.0.

