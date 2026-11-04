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Home / News / Business News / India's services growth hits 4-month high
India's services growth hits 4-month high
The hiring rate matched June's pace, which was the slowest in 10 months

India's services growth hits 4-month high

By Mudit Dube
Nov 04, 2026
11:16 am
What's the story

India's services sector, a key driver of the economy, has witnessed its fastest growth in four months. The expansion was mainly attributed to improved domestic demand, according to a recent survey by HSBC. The India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 55.8 in October from September's 55.2, indicating robust growth despite weaker international orders and subdued hiring trends.

Demand surge

Domestic demand drives new business growth

The PMI survey revealed that new business, a key indicator of demand, grew at its fastest rate since June. This was largely due to strong domestic orders.

However, international demand remained subdued, with the growth in new export business matching its slowest pace in 45 months.

Employment growth in the services sector almost came to a standstill. The hiring rate matched June's pace, which was the slowest in 10 months.

Cost dynamics

Easing inflationary pressures

The PMI survey also showed that inflationary pressures have eased, with prices charged to customers rising at their slowest pace in four months.

Input cost inflation has also eased to its lowest rate in over six years.

However, companies continue to report higher costs for electricity, labor, raw materials, and transportation services.

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Confidence dip

Cautious optimism about future growth prospects

The PMI survey found that business confidence has slipped from September and the index remains below its long-run average.

This indicates a cautious optimism about future growth prospects in the services sector.

Despite these challenges, the overall composite PMI index, which includes both manufacturing and services sectors, rose to its highest level in four months at 56.2 in October from September's 55.9.

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