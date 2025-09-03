India's services sector surges to 15-year high in August

India 's services sector witnessed a major spike in August, hitting a 15-year high. The surge was driven by strong demand, which also resulted in the fastest price rise in over a decade. The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 62.9 last month from July's reading of 60.5, indicating strong growth momentum across the sector.

Demand boost Surge in new business, export orders drives growth The surge in India's services sector was largely driven by a spike in new business, a key demand indicator. The expansion rate was the fastest since June 2010, backed by rising international demand. Export orders recorded their strongest growth in 14 months, further contributing to the overall growth of the sector.

Inflation impact Rising costs passed on to customers more aggressively The surge in demand has allowed firms to pass on rising costs to customers more aggressively. Output price inflation hit its highest level since July 2012, while input costs rose at the fastest pace in nine months. These growing price pressures could signal that overall inflation, which fell to an eight-year low of 1.55% in July, may soon start rising again.