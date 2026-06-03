India's services sector grows at fastest pace in 6 months

Business expansion

Domestic demand drives growth, export orders improve slightly

The rise in new business, a key indicator of demand, was driven by e-commerce, entertainment, and IT. Export orders also saw a slight increase after hitting a five-month low in April amid uncertainty over a US trade deal. However, hiring remained subdued with less than 7% of firms surveyed reporting new recruitment. This indicates that the overall growth is yet to translate into widespread job creation across the services sector.