India's textiles ministry seeks import duty cuts amid shipping delays
India's textiles ministry wants to lower import duties on rayon pulp and some cotton types to keep the industry running smoothly.
With rising costs and shipping delays (especially after the West Asia crisis), these changes are meant to make it easier for textile businesses to get the raw materials they need.
The ministry is teaming up with agriculture and finance officials to work out the details.
India may delay yarn anti-dumping duties
Other ideas include dropping minimum import prices for certain knitted fabrics and putting off anti-dumping duties on specific yarns, which could help manufacturers save money.
This comes after a sharp 19% year-on-year drop in March, pushing India to look for new buyers in East Asia.
There's also talk of delaying anti-dumping duties on yarns imported from China and Singapore, so local brands can stay competitive.