India's textiles ministry seeks import duty cuts amid shipping delays Business Apr 17, 2026

India's textiles ministry wants to lower import duties on rayon pulp and some cotton types to keep the industry running smoothly.

With rising costs and shipping delays (especially after the West Asia crisis), these changes are meant to make it easier for textile businesses to get the raw materials they need.

The ministry is teaming up with agriculture and finance officials to work out the details.