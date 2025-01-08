India's top 5 credit cards tailored for yoga lovers
What's the story
Are you a passionate yogi looking to take your wellness journey to the next level? Imagine having a credit card that rewards your love for yoga, meditation, and healthy living.
From exclusive wellness benefits to complimentary health checkups and fitness sessions, the right credit card can make your pursuit of balance and mindfulness easier—and more rewarding!
Dive in as we explore five of the finest credit cards tailored for yoga enthusiasts in India, perfect for enhancing your health-first lifestyle.
Health benefits
Apollo SBI Card: Tailored for health enthusiasts
The Apollo SBI Credit Card is unique as it specifically targets health-conscious spenders.
With a manageable annual fee of ₹499, which can be waived by spending a reasonable ₹100,000+ annually, it offers 3X reward points on spends at Apollo services.
Although not strictly a yoga practitioner's card, its perks like discounts on dining and entertainment can complement a holistic wellness lifestyle.
Comprehensive wellness
Axis Bank Aura Credit Card: Embracing holistic wellness
The Axis Bank Aura Credit Card is a health-focused card.
While it does have a modest annual fee of ₹749 and offers two EDGE points per ₹200 spent across all categories,
its real strength lies in its health and wellness benefits. Lower medical bills and free fitness sessions (including yoga classes) make it a standout choice for those who value a balanced lifestyle.
Incentivizing wellness
YES BANK Wellness Credit Card: Rewarding healthy living
The YES BANK Wellness Credit Card fosters a holistic approach to health and well-being by rewarding mindful lifestyle choices.
For a reasonable annual fee of ₹749, cardholders can accumulate up to 20 reward points per ₹200 spent on pharmacy or wellness center transactions.
Complimentary fitness sessions and annual health check-ups further appeal to yoga practitioners seeking comprehensive wellness.
Premium Rewards
Yes Bank Wellness Plus Credit Card: Premium health perks
If you are okay with shelling out a slightly steeper annual fee of ₹2,499 for premium benefits, the YES BANK Wellness Plus Credit Card grants you up to 30 reward points on health-related spends.
Perks extend to quarterly domestic lounge access and memberships to Fitpass Pro and Netmeds Pro—perfect for dedicated yogis who appreciate holistic wellness offerings beyond mere fitness classes.
Key considerations
SBI Card Pulse: A broad spectrum of health benefits
SBI Card Pulse isn't exactly made for yoga lovers, but it comes with a whole lot of health benefits.
You need to evaluate the annual fee, eligibility, and rewards, but look out for freebies like health checkups and fitness sessions.
Choose a card with reasonable annual fees, attractive reward points, complementary benefits, and insurance covers that match your wellness requirements.