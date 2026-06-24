Indian IT sector's Nifty share at record-low: What's the reason?

Financial implications

Impact on passive funds

As IT stocks continue to decline, their weightage in major indexes has also reduced. This has cut down the money they receive from an increasing number of passive funds. Nifty 50-linked index and exchange-traded funds currently manage around ₹5 trillion ($52.8 billion). At current weights, they hold about ₹350 billion worth of IT stocks, as opposed to roughly ₹1 trillion if the sector had maintained its peak position in the benchmark.