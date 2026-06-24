Indian IT sector's Nifty share at record-low: What's the reason?
What's the story
India's information technology (IT) sector is witnessing a major decline in its dominance on the country's stock market. The combined weight of five top IT companies in the Nifty 50 index has fallen below 7.6%, the lowest since at least 2002, Bloomberg reported. This decline is largely due to fears of artificial intelligence (AI)-led disruption and a prolonged selloff in the sector.
Market impact
Shift in India's stock market dynamics
The decline in the IT sector's weightage marks a major shift in leadership within India's $5 trillion stock market. It has reduced the sector's influence on benchmark returns. The Nifty IT Index has plummeted by 29% this year, compared to a mere 9% drop in the broader gage. Investors are concerned that generative AI could disrupt the traditional outsourcing model that fueled the industry's growth in the early 2000s.
Financial implications
Impact on passive funds
As IT stocks continue to decline, their weightage in major indexes has also reduced. This has cut down the money they receive from an increasing number of passive funds. Nifty 50-linked index and exchange-traded funds currently manage around ₹5 trillion ($52.8 billion). At current weights, they hold about ₹350 billion worth of IT stocks, as opposed to roughly ₹1 trillion if the sector had maintained its peak position in the benchmark.
Sector shift
IT sector's position in Nifty 50
The IT sector is now the fifth-largest in the Nifty 50, behind financials, consumer discretionary goods, energy, and industrials. Infosys has fallen to the eighth position by weight in the Nifty 50 from third five years ago, while Tata Consultancy Services is at 13th place. This further highlights how much these companies have lost their market value amid fears of AI disruption.